PAC Global (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.05 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 4th. PAC Global has a market cap of $1.05 million and $4,181.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAC Global coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange, P2PB2B and Sistemkoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PAC Global Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 7,655,785,933 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,803,858 coins. The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial.

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Sistemkoin, BiteBTC, Crex24, P2PB2B, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, TOPBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

