PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.32 Billion

Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will announce sales of $5.32 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.14 billion and the highest is $5.44 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $6.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $20.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.79 billion to $21.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $21.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.84.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $30,011.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,111.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,734.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in PACCAR by 57.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 230.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.35 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $49.11 and a 12-month high of $83.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

