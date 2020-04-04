Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Packaging Corp Of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. Packaging Corp Of America reported sales of $1.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will report full-year sales of $6.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Packaging Corp Of America.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS.

PKG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Packaging Corp Of America stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $103.77. Packaging Corp Of America has a twelve month low of $71.05 and a twelve month high of $114.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $96,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

