Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 338,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.34% of Palo Alto Networks worth $78,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,153.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 187 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PANW opened at $162.66 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $251.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.82.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The network technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.03, for a total transaction of $4,744,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $503,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,143,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,562 shares of company stock valued at $7,586,020 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PANW. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $245.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.91.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

