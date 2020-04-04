Parachute (PAR) Market Capitalization Hits $68,502.64

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last week, Parachute has traded 9% higher against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $68,502.64 and $3,901.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Token Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,324,151 tokens. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Buying and Selling Parachute

Parachute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

