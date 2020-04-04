Parachute (PAR) Price Hits $0.0002

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Parachute has a total market cap of $75,071.03 and approximately $4,826.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parachute alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006229 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 63.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 394,326,151 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.