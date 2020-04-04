Paragon (PRG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $241,344.07

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 4th. One Paragon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Tidex, Stocks.Exchange and IDEX. Paragon has a market capitalization of $241,344.07 and $4.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Paragon has traded 38.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014602 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.85 or 0.02608106 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00202930 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046826 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00033824 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon’s genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,196 tokens. Paragon’s official website is paragoncoin.com. Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

