ParallelCoin (DUO) Trading Up 63.3% This Week

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00004315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. ParallelCoin has a market capitalization of $91,547.65 and approximately $42.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded 63.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00596306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007856 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

