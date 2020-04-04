Parkgene (GENE) Reaches Market Cap of $29,476.09

Parkgene (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 190.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Parkgene token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, Parkgene has traded down 18.9% against the dollar. Parkgene has a market cap of $29,476.09 and $5.00 worth of Parkgene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Parkgene alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.02610635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00203790 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033778 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Parkgene Profile

Parkgene’s launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Parkgene’s total supply is 928,840,384 tokens and its circulating supply is 294,760,863 tokens. Parkgene’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parkgene is /r/PARKGENE and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Parkgene’s official message board is medium.com/@parkgene. The official website for Parkgene is parkgene.io.

Buying and Selling Parkgene

Parkgene can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parkgene directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parkgene should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parkgene using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parkgene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parkgene and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.