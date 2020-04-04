ParkinGo (GOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.93 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 44.4% higher against the dollar. One ParkinGo token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.93 million and $390.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00029740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000481 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00069257 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,872.45 or 1.01275533 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000985 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00071242 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000299 BTC.

ParkinGo Token Profile

ParkinGo (GOT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,709,945 tokens. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en.

ParkinGo Token Trading

ParkinGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

