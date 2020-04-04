Particl Price Up 1.2% This Week (PART)

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Particl has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. Particl has a total market cap of $2.89 million and approximately $6,231.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00004667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002200 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000144 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Particl Coin Profile

Particl (CRYPTO:PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,581,594 coins and its circulating supply is 8,998,566 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Particl is particl.io.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

