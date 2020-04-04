Patientory (PTOY) Trading 12.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Over the last week, Patientory has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LATOKEN, Upbit and HitBTC. Patientory has a market cap of $152,136.73 and $14.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Patientory Token Profile

Patientory launched on April 25th, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Patientory is patientory.com.

Patientory Token Trading

Patientory can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, LATOKEN, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Patientory using one of the exchanges listed above.

