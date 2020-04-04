Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Shares Purchased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) by 203.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,576 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pattern Energy Group worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Pattern Energy Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,998,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,659,000 after acquiring an additional 51,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pattern Energy Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 675,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,068,000 after purchasing an additional 11,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pattern Energy Group by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEGI. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Raymond James set a $26.75 price target on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. National Bank Financial set a $26.75 price objective on Pattern Energy Group and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Pattern Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.75 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

NASDAQ PEGI opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Pattern Energy Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.50.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.52. Pattern Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Pattern Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pattern Energy Group Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.422 dividend. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Pattern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -482.86%.

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

