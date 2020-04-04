PAX Gold (PAXG) Market Cap Tops $31.74 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for $1,734.77 or 0.25573896 BTC on major exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $31.74 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054648 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000716 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.19 or 0.04823498 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00068881 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00037085 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014756 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009650 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003389 BTC.

PAX Gold Token Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 18,294 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

PAX Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

