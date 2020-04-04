PAX Gold Price Tops $1,759.64 on Top Exchanges (PAXG)

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 4th. In the last seven days, PAX Gold has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold token can now be bought for approximately $1,759.64 or 0.26082324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $32.19 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PAX Gold alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00053149 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.17 or 0.04493822 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00068026 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00037197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014838 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009855 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003390 BTC.

PAX Gold Profile

PAX Gold is a token. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 18,294 tokens. PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal. PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos.

PAX Gold Token Trading

PAX Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAX Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAX Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAX Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.