PAXEX (PAXEX) Price Tops $0.0002

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. PAXEX has a market cap of $3,493.36 and approximately $6.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PAXEX has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001132 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

PAXEX Coin Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. PAXEX’s official website is www.paxexcoin.com.

PAXEX Coin Trading

PAXEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

