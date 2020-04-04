Paxos Standard Hits Market Capitalization of $244.97 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014684 BTC on major exchanges including WazirX, Gate.io, Binance and BCEX. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $244.97 million and approximately $968.61 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Paxos Standard alerts:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000181 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000220 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (CRYPTO:PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BW.com, Sistemkoin, DigiFinex, ABCC, BitMax, CoinPlace, Binance, KuCoin, Coinbit, DDEX, BigONE, CoinEx, Iquant, P2PB2B, Hotbit, MXC, Coinall, Kyber Network, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Coinsuper, CoinExchange, Gate.io, Bittrex, BCEX, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Bit-Z, BitMart, OKCoin, Crex24, Bitfinex, WazirX, ZB.COM, C2CX, OKEx, FCoin, TOKOK and Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.