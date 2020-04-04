Paxos Standard Market Cap Tops $245.89 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $245.89 million and approximately $1.10 billion worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Paxos Standard has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014863 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, OKEx, FCoin and Bitfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, SouthXchange, BW.com, Iquant, Bitrue, P2PB2B, WazirX, ZB.COM, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Hotbit, BCEX, BitMax, MXC, CoinExchange, BigONE, Coinsuper, Binance, Bitfinex, OKEx, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, CoinEx, KuCoin, DigiFinex, CoinPlace, FCoin, Sistemkoin, CoinBene, Crex24, Coinall, DDEX, C2CX, ABCC, HitBTC, Bit-Z, TOKOK, OKCoin, Coinbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

