Paxos Standard Token (PAX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $233.29 Million

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 4th. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard Token has a market cap of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paxos Standard Token token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.02625883 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00205800 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047758 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 38.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033922 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token’s genesis date was September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard Token is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

