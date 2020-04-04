PAYCENT Price Up 88.3% Over Last Week (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 57.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. PAYCENT has a total market capitalization of $39,318.97 and $2,036.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 88.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.40 or 0.02625390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203254 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00047368 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00033729 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PAYCENT Token Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 14,689,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,963,795 tokens. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

Buying and Selling PAYCENT

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

