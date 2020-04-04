Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 858,817 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 238,630 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.60% of Paylocity worth $103,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCTY. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 10,400.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 1,369.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paylocity alerts:

NASDAQ PCTY opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.93. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.56. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $150.73.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Paylocity’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,229,500.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,855 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,448. 37.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $119.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Paylocity from $162.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Paylocity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Recommended Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.