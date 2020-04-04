PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Posts Earnings Results

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. PaySign had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 66.05%. The firm had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter.

PaySign stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,858,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,835. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.32. PaySign has a 1 year low of $3.63 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on PaySign from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

