Peercoin Price Up 29.7% Over Last Week (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded up 12% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Peercoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00002843 BTC on major exchanges including SouthXchange, YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 29.7% against the dollar. Peercoin has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $51,579.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peercoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,857.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.38 or 0.03476265 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002617 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00766385 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012603 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Peercoin Profile

Peercoin is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 26,115,370 coins. The official message board for Peercoin is talk.peercoin.net. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Peercoin’s official website is www.peercoin.net.

Buying and Selling Peercoin

Peercoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit, Trade By Trade, Tux Exchange, Livecoin, HitBTC, WEX, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Bittrex, BX Thailand, Bitsane, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peercoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peercoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.