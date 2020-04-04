Peerplays Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 4th. In the last week, Peerplays has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00002338 BTC on major exchanges. Peerplays has a market capitalization of $710,144.49 and approximately $137,408.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here. Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com. The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Peerplays Coin Trading

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the exchanges listed above.

