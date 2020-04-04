PENG Reaches 1-Day Volume of $20.00 (PENG)

PENG (CURRENCY:PENG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 4th. PENG has a total market capitalization of $51,311.24 and $20.00 worth of PENG was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PENG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade and CoinExchange. Over the last week, PENG has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.66 or 0.02622448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00203868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00047417 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00034026 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

PENG Profile

PENG’s total supply is 10,230,273,858 coins and its circulating supply is 7,622,746,559 coins. The Reddit community for PENG is /r/PenguinCoinPENG and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PENG is pengcoin.io. PENG’s official Twitter account is @coin_peng.

PENG Coin Trading

PENG can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PENG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PENG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PENG using one of the exchanges listed above.

