Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,903 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.11% of Penn National Gaming worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,420,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,349,000 after buying an additional 4,178,605 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,455,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,590,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 430.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 293,252 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 492,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,577,000 after purchasing an additional 263,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PENN. Nomura upped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.39. Penn National Gaming, Inc has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $39.18.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

