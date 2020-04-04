Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) by 85.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,641 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Penn Virginia worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,687,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $3,102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 18,880.0% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 94,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,400 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 446.0% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 54,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 53,356 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average of $22.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Penn Virginia Co. has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $46.40.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.39 million. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn Virginia Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

PVAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn Virginia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

