Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 14,000 Shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 25,850,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,315,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,500,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,153,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,162 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,871,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

DRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

DRE stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Duke Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.69.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.