Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 16,000 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned about 0.07% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 51.5% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 306,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,067,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $61,001,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. 93.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

NYSE:SRC opened at $22.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a one year low of $18.37 and a one year high of $54.63. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.69). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.57.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.