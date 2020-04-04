Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 3,100 Shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.64.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $190.86 on Friday. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $175.81 and a 1-year high of $334.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $271.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by ($1.47). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 30.08%. The firm had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,838 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.92, for a total transaction of $879,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total value of $810,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,046.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,284 shares of company stock valued at $8,021,837. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

