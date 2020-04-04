Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Acquires 9,000 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned 0.05% of American Campus Communities worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 96.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Evercore ISI raised American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of ACC opened at $25.88 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $255.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.82 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

American Campus Communities Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.