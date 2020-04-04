Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stock Position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Store Capital were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Store Capital by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 25,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,787,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,563,000 after buying an additional 76,250 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Store Capital by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc purchased a new position in Store Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,293,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Store Capital news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, CFO Catherine F. Long purchased 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $87,822.00. Insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

STOR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Shares of Store Capital stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. Store Capital Corp has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $40.96.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. Store Capital’s payout ratio is 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

