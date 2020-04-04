Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Boosts Stock Position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 78.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in WP Carey were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in WP Carey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 12,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in WP Carey by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $50.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.93. WP Carey Inc has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. WP Carey’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. This is a boost from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,340.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

