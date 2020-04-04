Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after purchasing an additional 23,438 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in Lam Research by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

LRCX opened at $218.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $171.04 and a 52 week high of $344.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $273.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

