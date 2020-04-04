Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Cintas were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.09.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $164.23 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $154.33 and a 12 month high of $304.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $244.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

