Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the third quarter worth $2,372,000. CDAM UK Ltd acquired a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $37,234,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $141.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.10. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.28 and a 12-month high of $146.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $577,962.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,893,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Ferrer sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $150,757.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,067 shares of company stock valued at $7,740,414. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

