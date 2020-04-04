Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KMB opened at $129.92 on Friday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $110.66 and a 52 week high of $149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The company has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.84.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 3,809.60%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

In other news, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $145.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.08.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

