Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Holdings in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Masco were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in Masco by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA boosted its position in Masco by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 22,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its position in Masco by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in Masco by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 46,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 82,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $3,965,952.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,818,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $1,955,710.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,035,816.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 190,576 shares of company stock worth $9,139,590 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $46.50 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.47.

MAS opened at $32.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

