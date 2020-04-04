Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in HP were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in HP by 490.6% during the fourth quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 2,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on HP from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Longbow Research cut their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

HPQ stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.33. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.