Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Intuit were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,251,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,947,183,000 after buying an additional 88,399 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,914,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,287,190,000 after buying an additional 860,132 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,502,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,103,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,292 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $890,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,976 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd lifted its position in Intuit by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 2,743,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,500,000 after purchasing an additional 214,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $268.00 to $249.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.88.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $218.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.17. The firm has a market cap of $58.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 22.89%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.99%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.