Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. King Wealth increased its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 3,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.93.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $89.02 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day moving average of $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.