Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Humana were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Humana during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $291.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $384.99.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price target (up previously from $338.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $460.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.12.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

