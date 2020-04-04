Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in PPG Industries by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 92,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,953,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,377,732,000 after buying an additional 69,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,174,000 after buying an additional 4,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries stock opened at $80.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.32. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $134.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $155.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.83.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

