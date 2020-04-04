Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Facebook were worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $154.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $450.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.31.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,164 shares of company stock worth $17,408,234 over the last three months. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

