Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Holdings in National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.06% of National Health Investors worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,207,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 243,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,383 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $79.01. National Health Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $91.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.84.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.44% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.1025 per share. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

In other news, Director W Andrew Adams purchased 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.16 per share, for a total transaction of $976,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 759,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,473,789.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NHI shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.