Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Grows Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Ventas makes up 0.9% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Ventas were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Ventas by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VTR opened at $22.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.35 and a 52 week high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.7925 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 82.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

