Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands owned approximately 0.06% of EPR Properties worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit X LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in EPR Properties by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in EPR Properties by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in EPR Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.57.

EPR Properties stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a twelve month low of $12.56 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.52.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $170.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.65 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 29.67% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $4.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.38%.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

