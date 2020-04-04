Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HST. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.50 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Host Hotels and Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of HST stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

About Host Hotels and Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

