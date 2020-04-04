Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.02 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands cut its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 652.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

MSI stock opened at $126.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.97 and a 200-day moving average of $166.35. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $120.77 and a 12-month high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.54.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 2,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.97, for a total value of $506,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock worth $28,987,460. 2.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.