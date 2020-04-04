Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Has $2.34 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 61,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,338,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,436,000 after buying an additional 173,995 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MNST. Citigroup boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.47.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 1.03. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

